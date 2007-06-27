Trending
Brands

Vodafone to get iPhone deal in Europe?

By  

Apple wants pan-European provider; Vodafone keeps quiet

null
Is Vodafone about to sign a deal for the Apple iPhone contract in Europe?

Vodafone is reportedly the front-runner to get the sole rights to the Apple iPhone when it's launched in Europe.

Apple is said to be looking for a pan-European partner through which to launch its device. Vodafone has always been a clear contender for the Apple iPhone contract.

Vodafone has coverage in most European countries. And sources within the company are now confirming that a deal between Vodafone and Apple is pretty much sealed, Bright Magazine reported.

When asked for its reaction by Tech.co.uk, Vodafone refused to comment.

Apple has set a date for the European launch of the Apple iPhone for the last quarter of 2007. Whether we'll get an updated model with 3G capabilities remains to be seen.

See more news