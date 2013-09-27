The international HTC One is being treated to Android 4.3 right now

It's just a matter of time before every HTC One gets Android 4.3

The moment HTC One users have been waiting for is almost here: Android 4.3 updates for the flagship are finally heading out.

But right now only the unlocked, international version of the HTC One is being updated to latest version of Android, and the carrier-specific updates won't be out quite as expected.

HTC America President Jason Mackenzie said on Sept. 25 that the update would be out soon, but today he tweeted otherwise.

"Unlocked out! Carrier skus coming, but will slightly miss 9/30," he wrote.

Soon…soon!

Previous word was that the HTC One would receive its Android 4.3 update by the end of September, but the update has been delayed. By how much is uncertain.

On Sept. 25 HTC spokespeople said the HTC One's Android 4.3 update was being certified on U.S. networks and "in progress" in Europe and the U.K.

In addition, it seems the update may have begun rolling out on HTC's home turf in Taiwan as early as Sept. 24.

The irony is that Android 4.4: KitKat may arrive not too long after Android 4.3 starts landing on locked HTC Ones, meaning phone owners will have yet another update to pine over.

Android 4.3: all the latest

Mackenzie said that Android 4.3 brings "the latest Sense" experience to the HTC One, so it seems the phone's UI is being updated.

The update is also expected to fix the HTC One's camera issues, improving performance in low light environments.

A battery percentage indicator during charging is also being added.

Android 4.3 brings a number of other improvements and new features as well, so check out TechRadar's full rundown of the OS for more.

Via Engadget