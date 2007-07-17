Trending
Brands

RIM welcomes iPhone, intros Blackberry 8820

By  

One day all mobile phones will made this way

Research In Motion (RIM) boss Mike Lazaridis has welcomed Apple's entry into the smartphone space - while also launching a new product of the company's own.

"Hats off to Mr. Jobs for growing the whole industry," Lazaridis told shareholders at a meeting in Ontario yesterday. "We all knew the smartphone market was growing. Some of us believe that eventually all phones will be smartphones. I think what the iPhone announcement did was that it just accelerated the public's awareness and acceptance of a smartphone."

Lazaridis also showed off the new Blackberry 8820 , a dual-mode phone that enables you to make phone calls using a mobile phone network or via 802.11a/b/g Wi-Fi.

The RIM Blackberry 8820 also comes with built-in GPS satellite navigation and can play back both music and videos. It is also the slimmest Blackberry every announced by the company, and includes an microSD / microSDHC slot giving it a theoretical maximum storage capacity of 32GB. Only 8GB cards are available now.

The Blackberry 8820 goes on sale in the US late this summer and - like the iPhone - will be limited to EDGE, GSM and GPRS on AT&T's mobile network . Info on availability in other countries will be made available within the next few weeks RIM says.

See more news