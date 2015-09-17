The best Australian iPhone 6S plans

In case you haven't heard, Apple has some new smartphones coming out, and while the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus are predictably the most advanced Cupertino's ever come up with – there wouldn't be much point otherwise – they're also considerably more expensive than iPhones past.

Yes, that weak Australian dollar will really hurt when it comes time to upgrade your Apple kit, so it's important to get the best deal possible.

Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile have all announced the prices for their iPhone 6S plans, so here's techradar's rundown of how much bang you'll get for your buck with each telco.