Acer smartphones: Windows beats Linux

Acer launched a bundle of smartphones in London recently, but was criticised for 'marginalising' its Linux customers in favour of Windows.

Aymar de Lencquesaing, Senior Corporate VP of Acer, was asked why the new phones all used Windows, to which he replied that they gave the easiest option for synchronisation with its notebook and netbook install base.

Marginaliser

However, he was accused by one member of the press of marginalising its Linux install base, with few options available for those wanting to easily connect the two devices.

"If you look at the size of the Linux install base compared to Microsoft, when you talk about synchronising with an Acer device it has to be with Windows Mobile," said de Lencquesaing.

He said that the only way for the company to truly embrace synchronisation was to use Windows Mobile, although he admitted that Android was 'a possibility'.

However, he was at pains to add that Windows Mobile was a very good platform that was more compelling, although he wouldn't comment on what it was that made it so, apart from the ease of synchronisation with an Acer PC.