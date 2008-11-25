Apple is sued over iPhone browser

Apple has been hit with a lawsuit by a company claiming that a key elements of the iPhone Safari browser infringes their copyright.

Elliot Gottfurcht and two of his co-inventors from EMG Technology LLC have claimed that the technology used to navigate and display some websites designed for small phone screens infringes on a patent obtained last month.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in Tyler, Texas, although the company is based in Los Angeles.

No comment

Apple spokeswoman Susan Lundgren declined to comment on the lawsuit, telling Reuters that the Cupertino, California-based company does not discuss pending litigation.

Stanley Gibson – a partner in brilliantly named law firm Jeffer, Mangels, Butler & Marmaro who are representing EMG – also suggested that no lawsuit would be filed by the company against other handset manufacturers.

"We haven't looked at anything other than the iPhone," Gibson told Reuters. "That was the device that we looked at. Obviously it's very popular."

It's all about the principle right?