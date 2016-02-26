Kogan Mobile's new 1XL plan is great value for data sippers

Coming shortly after the announcement that its mobile plans would be getting a 70 per cent price cut, Kogan Mobile has now unveiled its cheapest (non-discounted) prepaid plan yet.

The online retailer's new 1XL prepaid plan offers unlimited standard national calls, SMS and MMS, and 1GB of data starting at $16.95 for 30 days (57c per day).

Alternatively, you can opt for the same deal extended to 90 days for $46.95 (52c per day) or 365 days for $179.95 (under 50c per day).

During these extended periods, the 1XL plan resets its 1GB of data every 30 days.

It's worth noting that with Kogan's current 70 per cent off deal, it's still cheaper to go with the provider's 3XL (3GB) and 5XL (5GB) plans until the deal expires on March 31, 2016.