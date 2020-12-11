Oculus Rift S price slashed to just AU$499, its lowest yet

Who says you need to wait for the Boxing Day sales to score a big discount? Amazon has been dropping some killer offers in the lead up to Christmas, and this time there's a massive one for gamers.

You can now snap up the Oculus Rift S for just AU$499 – that’s the lowest price we can remember seeing it, and will save you a solid AU$150, or 23% off.

With this being the first time the Oculus Rift S has dropped this far in price, it’s hard to say how long this deal will be available for. If you’ve been wanting to jump into the world of VR, we wouldn’t recommend waiting too long.

Oculus Rift S | AU$499 (RRP AU$649, save AU$150) Not even Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day brought such a discounted price on the Oculus Rift S. It’s a PC-based VR headset, which means you’ll get more immersive experiences than you would on a wireless version such as the Oculus Quest. If you’ve been waiting to a new VR system, or want to try it for the first time, head to Amazon for this deeply discounted Rift S.View Deal

As a PC-tethered VR headset, Oculus Rift S will connect to your computer through a USB 3.0 port and a DisplayPort connection, but the cable is lengthy enough that you’ll be able to move comfortably around the room to experience the full scale of virtual reality.

While you will be somewhat limited in terms of movement, the trade-off is that visuals will be detailed and dynamic, more so than you’d find in wireless counterparts.

It’s fairly easy to set up as well, as the Rift S does away with external motion tracking sensors in favour of outward facing cameras. These cameras track your position in the room, and follow your movements based on the Oculus controllers that you hold while in use.

When it comes to games, the Rift is backwards compatible with all the titles from the original Oculus Rift. It’s also compatible with SteamVR, though the experience isn’t always as smooth as when using Oculus’ own ecosystem.