Oculus Quest 2 is up to AU$70 off in this early Boxing Day deal

Experience top-notch VR for less

Boxing Day deals have started already, with Amazon leading the way with this tempting offer on the Oculus Quest 2. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Oculus Quest 2 has been very much in demand, even when not discounted, so you really ought to take advantage of this offer right away.

With 10% off on Amazon, we think it's great value as you can save AU$50 on the 128GB version and AU$70 on the 256GB option. That brings the prices down to AU$429 and AU$569 respectively.

The good news is that this offer is open to all Amazon shoppers, not just Prime members. The discount ends at 11:59pm AEDT on Tuesday, December 28, but we suggest you hurry as stocks may not last at this price.

Oculus Quest 2 | from AU$429 on Amazon (save up to AU$70)

This excellent VR headset wasn't discounted during Black Friday, but Prime members buying the wearable scored themselves some Amazon credit instead. For Boxing Day, however, anyone keen on experiencing top-notch VR can take advantage of this offer – there's AU$50 off on the 128GB Quest 2 and AU$70 off on the 256GB headset.

While there are plenty of other VR headsets available, the Oculus Quest 2 has become the go-to option for anyone who's been tempted by virtual reality. It remains the most affordable headset for VR content.

It runs entirely independently, requiring no powerful PC, although you do have the option to connect it if you wish. There's plenty of apps and games to choose from on the Oculus App, but you will need a Facebook account to sign in and use the store.

In no time at all you'll be up and running, playing some of the best VR games on the Quest 2, and there's plenty of new stuff coming in 2022, like San Andreas VR. There's a lot to like about the headset, so if you've been considering one for yourself or someone else as a present, you won't go wrong with the Oculus Quest 2.

