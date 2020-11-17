Now streaming: best TV shows and movies this week in Australia (Nov 16-22)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every week we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching this Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the week of November 16-22, 2020.

Disney Plus

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (Movie – 17/11/2020)

LucasFilm tries its luck another Star Wars Holiday Special, this time in Lego form! Several stars from the films will be reprising their roles for this animated special, including Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), along with numerous voice actors from The Clone Wars series.

The Mandalorian: Season 4, Episode 2 (TV Series – 20/11/2020)

The moment we've all been waiting for is almost upon us, with last week's episode revealing that we're about to meet the legendary Ahsoka Tano, lead character from the beloved animated series, The Clone Wars. Word has it that Rosario Dawson (Sin City, The 25th Hour) will be playing a grown-up version of the famous Jedi. We can't wait to see her in live action!

Amazon Prime Video

The Pack: Season 1 (TV Series – available 20/11/2020)

You like dogs? Well, you're going to love The Pack, Amazon's new reality series in which dogs and their owners set off on a global adventure to compete in challenges for the chance to win $500,000 for themselves, and $250,000 for an animal charity. Sounds good to us!

Netflix

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (TV Series – available 19/11/2020)

Remember that Netflix Original Christmas movie from a few years ago starring Vanessa Hudgens as two identical characters who swap places and fall in love with each other's guy? Well, Netflix has produced a sequel in The Princess Switch: Switched Again, which apparently throws a third Vanessa Hudgens into the mix. Ridiculous, sure, but there are far worse ways to spend your Christmas than with three Vanessa Hudgens'.

Binge / Foxtel Now

His Dark Materials: Season 2 premiere (TV Series – available 17/11/2020)

Following on from a terrific first season, His Dark Materials is based on the beloved fantasy book series from Philip Pullman. The shows sees Lyra (Dafne Keen) as she sets off on a mission to find her kidnapped friend. She is joined by her daemon – a sort of spirit animal which every human has. Also stars James McAvoy.

Stan

Invasion U.S.A. (Movie – available 18/11/2020)

You know what they say: Chuck Norris doesn't sleep – he waits. And it's good thing, too, because when all of the world's terrorists invade the United States at once, only Chuck in his double-denim attire has what it takes to stop them. An utterly ridiculous movie, in which Norris randomly appears at nearly every attempted terrorist attack like a looming spectre of death, Invasion U.S.A. is nevertheless an enjoyably cheesy time. And, if that's not enough Chuck for you, Stan is also adding Missing in Action, Missing In Action 2: The Beginning, Braddock: Missing In Action III, Code Of Silence and Lone Wolf McQuade on the same day!