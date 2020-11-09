Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Nov 9-15)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms throughout the week, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching this Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the week of November 9-15, 2020.

Disney Plus

The Mandalorian: Season 3, Episode 2 (TV Series – 13/11/2020)

We were surprised to see that the big reveal in season 2's premiere episode was not addressed at all in its follow-up, which sent The Mandalorian on an entirely unrelated adventure. That said, it's entirely possible that this week's episode will remedy that – we won't know for sure until episode 3 lands on Friday.

Call of the Wild (Movie– 13/11/2020)

Based on the beloved book of the same name, Call of the Wild follows buck, a big-hearted house dog who goes from living comfortably in the suburbs to the harsh wilds of Alaska when he's recruited as a sled dog during the 1890s Gold Rush. There, he meets John Thornton (Harrison Ford), and together, the pair fight for survival.

Amazon Prime Video

Bohemian Rhapsody (Movie – available 13/11/2020)

A glorious celebration of the band Queen and its late frontman, Freddy Mercury (Rami Malek), Bohemian Rhapsody is as entertaining as music biopics come. While the film's script may stray in terms of accuracy, it absolutely captures the spirit of the music and its unrivalled lead singer. Malek is a revelation as Mercury, nailing the legendary vocalist's swagger and charisma – it's no wonder he was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actor for the role.

James May: Oh Cook (TV Series – available 13/11/2020)

Ever watch Top Gear or The Grand Tour and think "I'd love to see a cook show hosted by one of these guys"? No? Well, Amazon's giving it to you anyway, with a brand new cooking show from the perspective of someone who can't actually cook well. James May is the host in question, so while the food could go either way, we expect the show to at least be entertaining.

Netflix

The Crown: Season 4 (TV Series – available 15/11/2020)

Netflix's highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown drops this week, bringing Gillian Anderson into the fold as the polarising ex-Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. Meanwhile, Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) begins his romance with Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin).

Binge

Atomic Blonde (Movie – available now)

Step aside, John Wick – there's a new badass in town, and she's even deadlier without a gun. From director David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2) comes Atomic Blonde, an action-packed spy thriller starring Charlize Theron. Set in 1980s Berlin, at the end of the Cold War, the film follows an undercover MI6 agent (Theron) who sets out to recover a list of double agents' identities, and find out who killed a fellow agent.

Stan

Swamp Thing (TV Series – available 13/11/2020)

A fantastic show which was unjustly cancelled before it even had a chance to find its audience, DC's Swamp Thing is a dark horror series which follows an elemental plant creature (Derek Mears) who must battle against evil forces that want to the world to be overcome with rot and decay. Helping him is Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed), a doctor who aims to find the source of a mysterious, swamp-borne virus. Produced by James Wan (Saw, Aquaman), Swamp Thing's one and only season is a must-see for comic book fans.