Nintendo Switch: the latest news, tips and accessories

The Nintendo Switch has plenty of room to grow, but even so, the home/portable hybrid console already has some stellar titles under its belt in 2017 - more than enough to make it a must-own.

If you've read our review and have purchased a Nintendo Switch for yourself, welcome! With our combined experience of thousands of hours spent with the Switch, we've compiled the following guide just for you, bringing the latest information and the best tips to the surface, as well as a few essential accessory and game recommendations.

New features

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017, it has gathered a slew of new skills – although not as many as some were hoping for.

It has online capabilities that are built-in nicely into some games like Rocket League and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, but the Nintendo Switch Online app for your smartphone enhances the online experience with Splatoon 2. That said, building a party of friends is still a pain and voice chat is cumbersome compared to what's offered on other home consoles.

A recent update has given the Switch the secret, unmentioned-by-Nintendo ability to work with some wireless USB headsets. Not all work, mind you, but users have found success with a few models that you can pick up on the cheap.

The very same update also enabled the use of wired controllers. Which wired controllers, you ask? The Switch can detect Gamecube controllers via the Wii U accessory when plugged into one of its USB ports.

The Switch's lack of apps, namely video streaming apps, is a sore topic of conversation for many. But Hulu was recently the first to hit Nintendo's eShop for the Switch. Expect Netflix and other popular services to follow suit, but Hulu users can enjoy streaming right now.

Video streaming apps aren't the only ones coming, as synth-leader Korg has announced that its Korg Gadget music-production software will come to the Switch in the Spring of 2018.

We're still waiting on Nintendo to make a move with its Virtual Console. While its Switch console has carried momentum throughout the year, so have the company's line of classic consoles, like the NES Classic and SNES Classic. It's possible that these releases have stunted the release of the Virtual Console, but it's a feature that many are begging for, especially given the Switch's portable nature.

But it's not like Nintendo has been sitting on its hands – the Switch has built a surprisingly robust offering of games from both its first-party studios and third-party partners alike. We'll get into the best games later on, but if you're looking for variety, Nintendo's latest console has it.

For example, you can solve gritty crimes in Rockstar's L.A. Noire, shoot zombies in Resident Evil Revelations, destroy demons from hell in Doom, and counter the Switch's surprisingly large adult-focused offering with classic, family-friendly Nintendo staples, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. And that's only mentioning a few awesome examples from the Switch's amazing launch year.

What's coming next?

While Nintendo has focused on nailing 2017 (which it did with flying colors), the focus is now on 2018. It has a lot of work to do on its Nintendo Switch Online service, but perhaps more important is keeping the stream of games consistent.

In terms of what gamers can expect, Nintendo will be rolling out its online service in full. This means that it will be attaching a price to it – its trial period has been free. It will be $19 for a one-year membership, $7.99 for three months of service and $3.99 for one month.

Nintendo has stated that it plans to offer games (some being new multiplayer experiences within classic games) to subscribers, but it will need to boost its list of online-ready multiplayer games within the Nintendo Switch Online app, as it's currently limited to Splatoon 2.

For the uninitiated, Nintendo Switch Online isn't like Xbox Live or PlayStation Network. Sure, it will bring about voice chat, however, most of the networking tasks aren't handled on the console itself. For that, you'll need an iOS or Android device and a free app.

Moving onto the games of 2018, there are many on the way, both confirmed and unconfirmed, to get excited for. On the confirmed side of things, you have Metroid Prime 4, new Kirby and Yoshi titles, No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and more.

Proceed to check out the most essential tips to make you a Switch pro, and stay to get a look at the best accessories and games to complement your purchase.