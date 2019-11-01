New on Netflix this week: Queer Eye: We're in Japan!, The King + more

With so many TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in Australia each week, it can be hard to keep track of the service's many new additions as they arrive.

To help you find what's really new, we'll be publishing weekly updates that succinctly list all the new shows and films arriving on Netflix Australia, while also highlighting the week's biggest and most important releases, offering brief rundowns of the best shows and movies for this week.

So without further ado, here's what's new on Netflix for the week of October 28 to November 3, 2019. As you can see, there's a decent amount of great content this week, from anticipated Netflix Original movies to beloved TV shows.

This week's highlights

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! (01/11/2019)

We've seen the Fab Five in the United States, but imagine how great the show would be in Japan! Well, you don't have to imagine any longer, because Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion are heading over to Tokyo to offer their expertise to four heroes who need to turn their lives around. Of course, they'll do this all while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand. Sounds amazing to us!

The King (01/11/2019)

In the tradition of Outlaw King comes yet another Netflix Original historical epic in The King, directed by Australia's own David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) and co-written by and starring Joel Edgerton (Bright). The film follows Hal (Timothée Chalamet), a wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, who must step up and become King Henry V after the death of his father. To do this, he'll need the help of his closest friend, John Falstaff (Edgerton) an alcoholic knight with a few problems of his own.

Everything else that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (30/10/2019)

Nowhere Man (31/10/2019)

Atypical: Season 3 (01/11/2019)

Hache (01/11/2019)

We Are the Wave (01/11/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

Drive (01/11/2019)

Holiday in the Wild (01/11/2019)

The Man Without Gravity (01/11/2019)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (29/10/2019)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

A 3 Minute Hug (28/10/2019)

Little Miss Sumo (28/10/2019)

Fire in Paradise (01/11/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

Hello Ninja (01/11/2019)

True: Grabbleapple Harvest (01/11/2019)

Kengan Ashura: Part ll (31/10/2019)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (28/10/2019)

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (28/10/2019)

The Last Samurai (01/11/2019)

Going for Gold (01/11/2019)

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (01/11/2019)

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 1 (01/11/2019)

Matilda (01/11/2019)

Seven Years in Tibet (01/11/2019)

Body of Lies (01/11/2019)

Christmas Break-In (01/11/2019)

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (01/11/2019)

