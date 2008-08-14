Sony Ericsson's Xperia on Ebay

Sony Ericsson plans to reverse its current profit decline through the release of the Xperia handset, and it seems some opportunist eBay-ers have got in on the act.

Despite not being officially released until September this year at the earliest, the new handset is available for purchase on an eBay auction.

Bids are currently standing at just over £500, but should rise by about £100 over the next three days.

Top-notch

The seller has the following top-notch description: "This smartphone includes a 3-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixel) touchscreen that can slide aside to reveal a QWERTY keyboard."

Given it is being offered for shipping to the United States for £30 and it's being sold in South Africa, you'd have to wonder if the handset would ever turn up on your doorstep.

Still, it hasn't stopped nearly 30 people bidding, so have a look at the auction if you just can't wait to get your hands on the phone Sony Ericsson hopes will move it back up the manufacturer rankings.