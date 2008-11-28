Apple gives away over 50 iPhone Apps for free

Today is Black Friday in the US of A and, to celebrate, it seems that Apple has decided to make over 50 formerly paid-for applications for the iPhone now cost absolutely zilch.

Which is nice.

"I normally go through and pull just any application that has recently gone on sale, but for Thanksgiving I went through and grabbed all the applications that used to cost money. . .but are now FREE to download," reads the latest post on appstoreapps.com

Head over to appstoreapps.com for the full list of 53 totally free iPhone apps, which include such gems as Space Monkey, iBanjo and SonicLife.