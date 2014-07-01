Microsoft drops Surface Pro 2 prices by $100

With pre-orders for Surface Pro 3 well under way, Microsoft has dropped the price of the Surface Pro 2 by $100 for each model.

The 64GB model will now set you back $919, while the 128GB model will cost you $1029 and the 256GB will have you putting down $1369.

If you bundle up the Office 365 Personal, Microsoft will give you a $20 discount, charging you $69 instead.

Of course, the Pro 3 will be out in a couple of months, so you could wait and see if the Pro 2's price drops further. Yet, if you need a tablet now and are eyeing the Pro 2, you won't be disappointed.