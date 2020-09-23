Missed out on an Xbox Series X pre-order in AU? You can still get one on Xbox All Access

If you were one of the many Australians who missed out on pre-ordering the upcoming Xbox Series X yesterday, there's still a way you can nab one for the launch via Telstra, with Microsoft's next-gen console is still available through the Xbox All Access program.

Available as an add-on to any Telstra post-paid mobile or broadband plan, Xbox All Access allows you to get your hands on either the Xbox Series X or Series S at launch without having to pay the whole cost of the console upfront.

For a flat monthly fee paid over 24 months, Aussies get access to their chosen Xbox console at launch, along with an ongoing subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That means you get unlimited access to over 100 games across both Xbox and PC.

Xbox All Access prices start at AU$33 per month for the slim Xbox Series S and AU$46 per month for the more powerful Xbox Series X. You can find out more about Xbox All Access and all that it offers by clicking the link below.