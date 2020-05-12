Microsoft's new Surface Go 2 is now on sale in Australia

The much-anticipated release of Microsoft’s new Surface Go 2 has finally arrived – as of today, you can order this versatile tablet through Microsoft's online store.

The latest Surface Go version boasts a larger 10.5-inch touchscreen but still keeps the same overall dimensions as the original – this was done by decreasing the size of the tablet’s bezels to produce a larger display with an improved 220 ppi resolution.

Microsoft also offers the choice of two processors when purchasing the Surface Go 2: Intel’s Pentium 4425Y or Core m3 CPU – not the most cutting edge technology but will certainly suffice as you perform your everyday tasks.

According to Microsoft, the Surface Go 2 also offers up to 64% better performance thanks to the Core m3 chip compared to its predecessor – a great advancement and something that you want to see when looking to purchase an upgraded product.

Like its cousin, the Surface Book 3, the new and improved Surface Go offers next generation connectivity thanks to the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 support (3.5 Gbps greater than Wi-Fi 5), allowing for even faster internet speed on wireless networks.

Battery life has also improved with the Surface Go 2. According to Microsoft, you can now get up to 10 hours of usage from a full charge – that’s an extra hour longer than the first Surface Go.

Microsoft's new Surface Go 2 can be purchased directly from its online store, with prices starting from AU$629.

If you’re after a bit more power and functionality, the upcoming Surface Book 3 might be up your alley. Available for pre-order now, Surface Book 3 will arrive on May 21, 2020 boasting massive improvements in internal components and battery life as well as better graphics and increased storage.

Microsoft's new Surface Headphones 2 will also shortly be available for purchase on June 5, 2020 and can be pre-ordered now. These headphones have already been cited as an affordable alternative to Sony’s WH-1000XM3, with Microsoft promising improved sound quality and 13 levels of ambient noise control.