Mayweather vs Nasukawa live stream: how to watch fight online from anywhere

Mayweather vs Nasukawa - when and where? This one-off exhibition fight takes place on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Japan. The Saitama Super Arena is the venue - a 36,500 capacity venue that hosts everything from MMA and boxing to figure skating and music concerts. Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa is the main event at the Rizin 14 MMA event, which kicks off at 3pm local time. details remain sketchy as to when the Mayweather fight will begin, but probably around 7.30pm in Tokyo. That means 5.30am ET, 2.30am PT and 10.30am GMT on Monday December 31.

Well who saw this coming? We assumed Floyd Mayweather was done and dusted after his victory over Conor McGregor completed a perfect 50-0 record. But never underestimate the lure of a big fight purse! Read on to find out how to live stream Mayweather vs Nasukawa no matter where in the world you are - it isn't easy, but there is a way.

"Just for promoting this event, I’ve made seven figures. Just me talking about the event… I’ve already made crazy money.” It's not hard to see why Mayweather has been motivated to return to competition, and the spectacle of fighting 20-year-old kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa is an obvious fit for the great showman.

And the risk for Mayweather is low. It's an exhibition fight rather than a sanctioned bout, meaning that his flawless record won't be affected either way. The duo have agreed that it will take place with regular boxing rules over three rounds of three minutes each. The only difference is that Mayweather and Nasukawa will wear Rizin 8 ounce gloves, rather than classic boxing mitts. And if there's no knockout, it will be a draw - there are no judges to crown the winner.

It's a bit of a strange one, for sure. Stranger still for the fact that no major Western broadcaster has picked up the rights to show it and that makes finding a stream difficult (a legit one that is, not some grainy feed from a link on Reddit). So read on to see our guide for getting a Mayweather vs Nasukawa live stream from wherever you are in the world.

See also: How to watch and live stream the best sport and TV online from absolutely anywhere

Who is showing a Mayweather vs Nasukawa live stream

In Japan Japan's free-to-air Fuji TV has the rights to all the Rizin events, including Rizin 14 that will host the Mayweather NYE fight. It must be rubbing its hands at the good luck of Mayweather signing on, as it will surely lead to record viewing figures. That's great news...if you're in Japan. Assuming you're reading this from other countries, there may be another way. It appears that you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - which effectively lets you change your IP address so that you can watch on the Fuji TV website as if you were in Japan. Scroll further down this page for more information and how to download and install a VPN.

PPV For most other sports, this is the bit where we'd be telling you about PPV channels like Showtime, HBO, Sky Box Office and Main Event. But alas, none of those major big-ticket broadcasters have thrown their hats into the ring for Mayweather vs Nasukawa. That leaves the specialist combat sports channel FITE TV to step up. It shows loads of global boxing, wrestling and MMA events and Rizin 14 is on the menu, too. But it appears that FITE TV isn't able to broadcast the Mayweather fight in the US, Canada, Mexico or Japan (according to a tweet last week). So that VPN route is looking lie you're only option. At this point, it looks like better news in the UK however with the PPV option being available on the FITE site. The price is $24.99, so around £20, with Paypal and credit card options available for payment.

Live stream Mayweather vs Nasukawa with a VPN

If you live in a country where there's no broadcast - and that seems like most of the world - then downloading a VPN service may just be the key to unlocking the broadcast. VPNs allow you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. What's more, they also offer an extra level of security when you're using the web thanks to their extra encryption and anonymity. Our number one favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which says that it can be used to access that Fuji TV stream. Express has really hit the sweet spot for security, ease-of-use, speed and value. You can get 3 months free with an annual plan at the moment, and there's the added bonus of a 30-day money back guarantee if you decide later that you no longer want it. The other good thing about Express (in our experience) is that its customer support is very strong. So if you find that you're still struggling to access that stream, it has 24/7 live chat support that should be able to come to your aid and answer any questions. Check out Express VPN or see how it compares to the competition in our definitive list of the best VPN providers.

Main image courtesy of FITE TV