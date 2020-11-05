Looking to buy PS5 on launch day? You'll need to stay home

Many have been wondering where to buy PS5 at launch, with pre-orders running out of stock almost as quickly as they were released, and Sony has warned there will be shortages even after launch.

Sony's latest update, however, has confirmed that you won't be able to buy PS5 deals in-store when the console launches on November 12 / 19 – instead day one sales will only be made online.

In a recent PlayStation Blog entry, Sony warned against "camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase", instead advising customers to "be safe, stay home, and place your order online."

Customers who have picked up a PS5 pre-order to collect in-store may still be able to do so, though it's wise to confirm with your retailer of choice. In the UK, for example, Game will open its doors for click and collect customers in this circumstance on November 19.

So, if you're looking to buy a PS5 on release day, where exactly should you go? Things are going to get competitive out there, so we'd recommend refreshing your favorite retailers as soon as the clock strikes midnight on release day. We're rounding up all the retailers you should check out first just below.

Where to buy PS5 in the US

Amazon : pre-orders previously live - strong chance of day one stock

pre-orders previously live - strong chance of day one stock Walmart : pre-orders previously live - strong chance of day one stock

pre-orders previously live - strong chance of day one stock Best Buy : pre-orders previously live - strong chance of day one stock

pre-orders previously live - strong chance of day one stock GameStop : pre-orders previously live online and in store

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Very : most recent retailer to offer PS5 pre-orders in the UK

most recent retailer to offer PS5 pre-orders in the UK Currys : PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders previously live

PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders previously live Box : pre-orders previously live

pre-orders previously live Amazon : pre-orders previously live - strong chance of stock

pre-orders previously live - strong chance of stock Argos : pre-orders live - less competition due to regional stock

pre-orders live - less competition due to regional stock AO : pre-orders previously live

pre-orders previously live Ebuyer : pre-orders previously live

pre-orders previously live Game: pre-orders previously live, in-store click and collect available

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order deals before anyone else As soon as the PlayStation 5 is available to pre-order, we'll email you with all of the best deals and bundle offers. It's possible the first wave of products will sell out quickly so get your pre-order in ahead of the queue. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

The PS5 is set to go head-to-head with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when they arrive on November 10. Microsoft has also warned that stock may be hard to find if you haven't managed to snag a pre-order. Check out our review of the Xbox Series X and more affordable Xbox Series S.