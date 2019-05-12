Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Well it all comes down to this for Liverpool in this season's Premier League. They've hung in all the way and one last victory against Wolves could make them champions for the first time in almost 30 years. And you're in the right place to get a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream in the Premier League - regardless of where on Earth you are.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - where and when Liverpool vs Wolves is taking place at the famous old Anfield stadium. It's happening today - Sunday, May 12. Kick off is at 3pm BST, which is 10am ET, 7am PT and midnight AET.

What a season it's been for Jurgen Klopp's Red army. One league defeat, a Champions League final (including that win on Tuesday against Barcelona), some of the best football being played in the world and yet still they may end the campaign with nothing to show for it. They still need City to trip up today to get a sniff of the Premier League crown. Will the trophy finally return to the Kop?

Nothing would please Wolves fans more to scupper Liverpool's chances after a phenomenal first season back in the top flight. They're assured of seventh place, but a win on the last day of the season would cement themselves as potential Premier League big boys. They'll have to stop a determined Mo Salah though - he's back from injury for this one.

Keep reading to discover all the details you need in order to live stream Liverpool vs Wolves, regardless of where in the world you are. And to find out how to watch every single league game today, you should also take a look at our guide on how to live stream Premier League football.

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Liverpool vs Wolves live in the UK

Liverpool vs Wolves (kick-off 3pm BST) is being broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers who may be out and about during the match can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a Now TV day pass for £8.99 which will enable you to catch the game live - as well as flick over to the Man City game on Sky Sports Main Event - without the hassle and cost of a full on Sky Sports subscription. Out the country but keen to catch the UK coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or Now TV account.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is at 10am ET or 7am PT. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling, PlayStation Vue and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is the channel showing the Liverpool vs Wolves clash in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 10am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to get a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream in Australia

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of this game. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. The action will get underway at midnight AET on Sunday night.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch the Premier League football live late Sunday night. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off at 7.30pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.