Cyber Monday TV deals live blog: The best OLED and QLED deals right now

Buy this before it's gone!! Sony A9G Master Series OLED (55-inches): $2,299 Sony A9G Master Series OLED (55-inches): $2,299 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $1,000 - This is a really great deal on a Sony Master Series TV, let alone the Master Series OLED. At $1,000 off and equipped with the Sony X1 Ultimate processor, this deal is as good as the LG C1 OLED if not a bit better! ^ This is probably one of the best deals we're going to see on Cyber Monday. I'd get it while you still can. What makes it great? It's a Sony Master Series OLED. It has a native 120Hz refresh rate, supports Dolby Vision HDR and is equipped with a top Sony processor. It's able to handle pretty much any sort of content you can throw at it with aplomb. The only caveat? Because it doesn't have HDMI 2.1 ports, don't buy it for a gaming TV - for that you'll want the QN90A, QN70A or C1 OLED we pointed out below.

Samsung's The Terrace is an outdoor-friendly QLED TV What if you want a QLED TV that goes... OUTDOORS?! OK, that was a bit too dramatic, but Samsung's The Terrace is a pretty neat concept: basically it's a bright, weather-resistant TV that can sit outside most of the year without any major issues. It has Samsung's Tizen smart platform built in so you can stream shows and movies without needing to plug anything in via HDMI and it supports HDR10+. Samsung Class The Terrace 65-inch Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV: $4,999.99 Samsung Class The Terrace 65-inch Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV: $4,999.99 $3,999.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000- This is a quality Cyber Monday TV deal from Samsung on their TV that can be left outside due to its IP55 dust and water protection rating. This is a 4K HDR10+ TV with 2,000 nit brightness levels. It also comes with built-in voice assistants like Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The TCL 5-Series is the bar that all affordable TVs must clear Some of you might be wondering, "Nick, what kind of TV do you have at home?" Well, dear reader, that answer changes pretty much every two weeks as TVs come in and get shipped back to the manufacturer. Currently, that's a 75-inch Hisense U9DG that I'm hoping to get reviewed next week, but I also keep a few reference TVs on hand that help me evaluate other TVs. When I evaluate low-cost TVs, I always compare them to my 2020 TCL 5-Series (S535). It's pretty much the bar that all low-cost TVs need to clear in order to prove to me that they're worth their plastic (and your plastic). While it's not a rip-snorting barn burner of a screen, it works wonderfully as a second screen in my house that I can throw in a guest room when someone comes to town. If that sounds like something you need in your life, the 2021 version is on sale today for $699 at Best Buy. TCL 65-inch 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 TCL 65-inch 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - A QLED display under $1,000 is extremely rare, but Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has this 65-inch set from TCL down to a stunningly low price of just $699.99. You're not going to find a better deal for a big-screen QLED TV - so we'd grab this record-low price while you can.

The QLED TV I'd buy if I needed another TV in my house If you don't need something as big as a 75-inch, but would rather have something a bit more... refined, there are some great deals on the Samsung QN90A today. The reason the QN90A is better than the Q70A is because the former has full array backlighting while the former does not. You'll also see a higher peak brightness with the QN90A, too, which is perfect for rooms with a lot of ambient light. (Image credit: Samsung) It's on our list of the best TVs of the year, and while it doesn't dethrone some of the 8K models on there, it's a very competent 4K TV and a major upgrade for most folks. Here are all the sizes and prices for the TV at Best Buy: The cheapest QN90A is the 50-inch QN50QN90A that's $1,199 ($250 off)

The next step up is the 55-inch QN55QN90A that's $1,299 ($300 off)

Above that is the 65-inch QN65QN90A that's $1,699 ($400 off)

ABOVE THAT is the 75-inch QN75QN90A that's $2,599 ($500 off)

And finally an 85-inch model, the QN85QN90A that's $3,299 ($700 off)

Don't buy the Samsung Q60A or Q50A! Buy the Q70A instead - here's why Let me see what I can dig up in the QLED department for you guys - these are the TVs to go for if you have brighter living rooms and you can't draw the shades. If I were in the market for a larger screen, I'd absolutely consider this 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED TV that's on sale for $800 off at Amazon. It's the first QLED TV in Samsung's 2021 lineup that uses full-spec HDMI 2.1 ports with 120Hz support for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it uses the Quantum Processor 4K for better upscaling than both the Q60A and Q50A QLED TVs. Save $800 on the Samsung Q70A QLED TV (2021) on Amazon

What to buy instead of that 32-inch Insignia TV... Big-screen TV? Check. Now let's look at some smaller screens. Now I know you're really, really tempted to buy the cheapest TV out there today like this 32-inch $139 Insignia TV from Amazon - but I wouldn't advise it. Why not? Well, at 32-inches you certainly don't need 4K, but at least 1080p is recommended, especially if you're going to be close to it. It uses the Fire TV smart platform, which is fine, but it likely won't be able to keep up with it once Amazon updates it six months from now. The motion artefacting is going to be rough, too. Basically, it's very cheap but you're getting what you pay for. Instead, folks looking for a reasonably sized TV should look at this RCA 40-inch 1080p Roku TV instead. Roku is slightly more processor-friendly than Fire TV and it's only $50 more than the Insignia model. Looking for something small and reasonably priced? Check out this $239 RCA 40-inch 1080p Roku TV (save $60)

Big-screen thrills at a budget price point! We've covered mid-range and high-end so far, so let's look next at some big-screen TVs that are on sale today. One in particular that stood out to me was this 75-inch Toshiba Fire TV that's only $749. I think this one's a good pick for folks who have Amazon Prime or signed up for Prime for Cyber Monday, and want a big new smart TV in their living room. It's got a lot of the features I look for when I'm reviewing TVs including a voice remote and Dolby Vision HDR, and the DTS Virtual:X should help it sound great right out of the box. You'll still probably want a soundbar for the full cinematic experience, but that can always come at a later date. All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - If you're looking for a Cyber Monday TV deal on a large (and we mean large) display, Amazon has this Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS, and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

A little bit about the author... Love that readers are using Twitter to ask me about TV comparisons / advice. 📺 ❤️ Always here to help!November 23, 2021 See more Bit about me before we continue: I've been working on TR for seven(!) years now, leading the Home Ents channel in the US. It's been awesome watching TV tech change and develop in that time and get a first-row seat at events like CES when Samsung, Sony and LG roll out the latest and greatest screens. While getting to see, play with and test new tech is a huge passion of mine, I also love answering your questions and helping you figure out what to buy. It's at least 50% of what I do here at TechRadar. (The other 50% are emails and meetings.) If you're ever unsure about a TV purchase, hit me up on Twitter and I'll steer you in the right direction!

A C1 OLED alternative: the Sony A80J OLED TV I mentioned the LG C1 OLED earlier (if you missed it, it's on sale for $700 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday) but I feel compelled to make a case for my other favorite OLED to come out this year, too - that's the Sony A80J. If it were in stock, you'd find the A80J in a 65-inch screen size for around the cost of the LG C1 OLED, but those looking to spend even less on the exceptional OLED can find a 55-inch version on Amazon for $1,398 ($300 off its regular MSRP). What I like the most about it is that it's an OLED (duh!) but inside it's rocking Sony's new Cognitive XR Processor that does an immaculate job upscaling sub-4K content, and uses Google TV, which is a cool new smart TV platform introduced last year. Can't find a C1 OLED in stock? Check out this Sony A80J OLED that's $300 off on Amazon

Want an inexpensive OLED? Check out the Vizio H1 OLED TV One more mid-ranger for you, then we'll move on to some of the heavy hitters that are getting some steep discounts for Cyber Monday. For folks looking for a cheap OLED TV (there are plenty of you out there!), I recommend the Vizio OLED, on sale for $999 at Best Buy. With the OLED panel it's great for home cinemas with controlled lighting, and it's equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120 when paired with the Xbox Series X and PS5. On the hunt for an OLED for less than a grand? Buy this $999 Vizio H1 OLED (save $300) (Image credit: Vizio)

Want a better Mini LED TV? Check out LG's discounted QNED screen If you want to spend a bit more on a Mini LED TV that's a bit better than the TCL 6-Series, you're looking at the LG QNED 90. It's available in a 65-inch size for $1,599. It's going to hurt the wallet more, sure, but it will be much easier on the eyes. Pick up the LG 65QNED90 at Best Buy for $1,599 (save $400)

Editor's Penultimate Choice: Sony X90J Now that some of the lower-cost models have been mentioned, let's take a look at some of those juicy mid-range sets that are also getting some great deals today. One of my favorite TVs from this past year, the Sony X90J, is on sale all over the web for Cyber Monday and will drop down to just $999 for a 55-inch model at Best Buy. If you're looking for something larger, check out the 65-inch TCL 6-Series R646 that's also on sale for $999.

Editor's pick: The LG OLED C1 is today's must-buy deal (Image credit: Future) The LG C1 OLED was always going to be a bestseller for Cyber Monday after the stellar showing of the CX, its 2020 predecessor. The C Series sits at that perfect crossover of price and performance, offering uncompromising picture quality with an OLED panel and high-spec processor, at a very reasonable cost for such premium technology. LG has cottoned on to a very successful pricing strategy, too, gradually dropping the price of its C1 OLED in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pulling in another wave of shoppers every few weeks. In the UK you can find the LG C1 for just £900 at a 48-inch size, which is £400 off its list price – while US shoppers can nab it for $1,099. We really wouldn't sleep on this one. Get one of the world's best TVs for $1099 at Best Buy