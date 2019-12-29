Leaked Galaxy S10 Lite manual shows off some Samsung design changes

It now seems clear that a Galaxy S10 Lite phone is on the way from Samsung, and the latest in a long line of leaks confirms some of the design tweaks that are coming to this and possibly future handsets.

A sneak peek at the user manual for the S10 Lite obtained by SamMobile shows a centered punch-hole camera on the front display, with the volume and power buttons all on the right of the device as you look at it.

We're expecting the same changes in design to get rolled over to the Samsung Galaxy S11 as well, due to break cover sometime in February.

As for the Galaxy S10 Lite, the user manual images also show us a triple-lens camera around the back of the phone – one which is apparently going to feature a macro lens if the rumors around the handset are to be believed.

Unveiling in January?

Based on what we've heard so far, expect the Galaxy S10 Lite to come packing a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of on-board storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. The screen size is tipped to be 6.7 inches.

It's going to be a busy 2020 for Samsung apparently – the S10 Lite is likely to make an official appearance at CES 2020, which gets underway early in January.

And what of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite? We're also expecting a lower priced version of Samsung's stylus phone, and that too should show up at CES 2020, clearing the way for the Galaxy S11 to launch in February before MWC 2020.

Pricing is expected to be around €669 (about $748 / £572 / AU$1,071) for the S10 Lite and €609 (about $681 / £520 / AU$975) for the Note 10 Lite.