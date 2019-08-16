Kogan's flogging a 55-inch QLED TV for just $800

Getting yourself a brand-new television set that boasts QLED technology means you'll need to shell out at least a couple of thousand dollars, if not more. And bigger the panel, the heftier the price tag.

Kogan, however, has just debuted its own QLED smart TV at just a fraction of the cost to help "Aussies save thousands of dollars". The company's new 55-inch QLED TV is up for pre-order for just $799.99 – making it the most affordable QLED TV available in Australia right now – and will begin shipping out to customers on August 30.

Although this is just the pre-sale price, Kogan is throwing in free shipping to sweeten the deal. The offer expires August 30, after which the price will go up by $100 to $899.99. While this is still pretty cheap for a QLED TV, click on the green button below if you want to save a massive bundle on a brand-new 4K telly.

Kogan 55-inch QLED TV | $799.99 You don't need to spend thousands of dollars on a new 4K TV that boasts a QLED panel. Kogan's new 55-inch QLED TV is only $800 right now, and shipping is free. This is a presale offer, though, and available only until August 30, so get a wriggle on to get yourself a great deal on the latest telly.

View Deal

Feature-packed

Despite the low price point, Kogan's new QLED TV boasts a 4K UltraHD almost bezel-less display with 3,840 × 2,160 resolution at 60Hz.

Quantum dot is the same technology that's used in several popular television sets, including those from Samsung and LG, and ensures picture quality is crisp, with vivid colour reproduction and intense contrasts.

While the new Kogan QLED TV promises excellent image quality, it's important to note that you're likely just paying for the display panel. It would be wrong to compare the performance of the Kogan TV with the likes of Samsung, as the user interface and the processing power will vary greatly.

Yet, the new 55-inch Kogan QLED TV comes equipped with apps for streaming Netflix, YouTube and all the free-to-air channels, and runs on the Linux Smart operating system. The remote also comes with YouTube and Netflix buttons for quick access to your favourite streaming sites.

On the back of the telly are six ports – four HDMI and two USB – alongside Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity.

All that for under $800 is a steal!