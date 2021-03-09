Juventus vs Porto live stream: how to watch Champions League 2nd leg from anywhere

A shock Champions League exit could be on the cards tonight for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve, as they look to recover from a 2-1 defeat suffered in the 1st leg of this last 16 tie. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Juventus vs Porto live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Early goals in either half from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega gave the Portuguese side the advantage during the reverse fixture at the Estádio do Dragão, but Federico Chiesa was on hand to score what could prove to be a vital away goal for the Italian side in the 82nd minute.

Cristiano Ronald was largely kept quiet on his return to his homeland, and more will be needed from Juve's star man in this 2nd leg if they are to progress. Their Serie A title challenge rapidly fading, the Old Lady appear to be going all in for tonight's game, after boss Andrea Pirlo opted to rest Ronaldo in their visit to Lazio last Saturday, which saw them win 3-1.

Porto, meanwhile, come into the game off the back of a 2-0 victory over struggling Gil Vicente at the weekend to extend their domestic unbeaten run to 16 matches. Their 1st leg win over Juventus was the first time the Dragons have beaten the club in the Champions League and underlines their impressive recent form.

With their opponents in search of a goal and Porto always a threat on the counter- attack, this should be a free-flowing, exciting Champions League fixture in Turin tonight, so read on to find how to watch a Juventus vs Porto live stream from anywhere.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN the most impressive It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's blockbuster Juventus vs Porto game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Juventus vs Porto free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's Juventus vs Porto clash is being shown on the new Paramount Plus streaming service, formerly CBS All Access. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads, but if you sign up for Paramount Plus before the end of March, you'll be able to get a 1-month FREE Paramount Plus trial You can watch live CBS content via your local affiliate if you have a full subscription. That includes the $9.99 deal, and the cheaper $5.99 subscription for now. For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Juventus vs Porto live stream: how to watch Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Juventus vs Porto game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free 30-day DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Juventus vs Porto: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Juventus vs Porto this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, March 10. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Juventus vs Porto in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Porto vs Juventus clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, March 10. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Juventus vs Porto and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Porto vs Juventus match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Porto vs Juventus set for 1.30am IST on Tuesday night / Wednesday morning.

Juventus vs Porto: 2nd leg team news

Juventus' recent defensive injury crisis appears to have eased with Leonardo Bonucci, Arthur and Juan Cuadrado all likely to be involved tonight.

The home side will be without the suspended Danillo and the injured Paulo Dybala, however, while Rodrigo Bentancur is ruled out following a positive Covid test.

Porto, meanwhile have doubts surrounding the fitness of Pepe and Jesus Corona.