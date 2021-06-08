Jabra's Elite 65t in-ear headphones just hit an Amazon all-time low of AU$78

It might be two generations old now, but the Jabra Elite 65t has long been one of our favourite true wireless 'buds. We were impressed by its great sound quality and comfortable fit, available for AU$249 at launch a few years ago.
While it's now been replaced by the latest Jabra Elite 85t in our best true wireless headphone round-up, it's still very capable of holding its own against the newer competition.
The best part of being an ageing piece of tech is that you can always pick it up at a lower price than when it was first launched. It's been available for around the AU$150 mark for a while now, but it's gradually been dipping further.
However, Amazon Australia has taken it a step further, dropping the price of the still-excellent Jabra Elite 65t to its lowest yet at just AU$78 for the Titanium Black edition of the 'buds, while the Gold Beige version is now just AU$79.
The Elite 65t is a no-frills set of 'buds that offer a great balance between usability, feature set and sound quality. Despite using an older Bluetooth standard, connection is reliable, and at this price, it's easy to forgive any flaws you might find.
If you throw in a little extra cash, you can get the IP56-certified sweat-resistant Elite Active 65t for just AU$98 – another all-time low price from Amazon.
Jabra Elite 65t |
AU$119 from AU$78 on Amazon (save AU$41)
There's no active noise cancellation here, but the Elite 65t 'buds offer ample passive noise cancellation so you can more or less drown out the outside world. They're easy to use, offer great sound quality and even have an equaliser in the app if you want to tweak the sound. Better yet, Amazon has dropped the price to an all-time low on both the Titanium Black option and the Gold Beige set.
If you're after something you can go running, cycling or hiking with, the Elite Active 65t is sweat-resistant and also down to its lowest price on Amazon – AU$98 for the Copper Blue option and AU$99 for the colourful Copper Red edition.View Deal
Not too keen on ageing tech? You can also snap up the Jabra Elite 75t for its lowest price on Amazon too.
Admittedly the Elite 75t is only a minor update on the 65t, but you are getting active noise cancellation, better battery life (up to 7 hours per charge as compared to 3 hours for the 65t), a smaller charging case and a slightly better fit.
The cheapest price for a set of Elite 75t is on the classic Titanium Black option, that's down to just AU$148. A little extra money will get you the sporty versions for AU$199 in a few different colours.
Jabra Elite 75t |
AU$219 AU$148 on Amazon (save AU$71)
There's active noise cancellation here, but we found that the Elite 75t could be overwhelmingly bassy for some. However, there is an equaliser in the companion app that can take care of that for you, making this one of the more affordable ANC true wireless 'buds on the market. Only one colour option is discounted to its lowest price yet though.
If you'd prefer the sweat-resistant versions, then the Jabra Elite Active 75t in the more colourful Navy, Copper Black, Sienna and Mint are down to just AU$198. Add another dollar more and you can score the more classy looking Copper Black edition for AU$199.View Deal
And while either of the older two models are great, the best Jabra true wireless 'buds are the Elite 85t. They deliver top-notch performance for a relatively affordable price, but they are a little bulkier than the older options. The discounts on these aren't as great as the ones above, but you can still snap up one of these at AU$20 off the usual RRP on Amazon.
Jabra Elite 85t |
AU$299 AU$277 on Amazon (save AU$23)
It's one of our favourite true wireless headphones and rightly so. With up to 7 hours of battery (about 5.5 hours with ANC), decent active noise cancellation and a good soundstage, these offer great bang for your buck – especially when that buck is lower than the usual RRP of AU$299. While a Titanium Black version is down to AU$277, the others in Gold Beige and plain, simple Grey are discounted by just AU$20, down to AU$279.View Deal
