iPhone 11 Pro Max release date, price and features

Apple just announced the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and we're counting on hearing about the release date, price and features. Let's begin with the iPhone 11 Pro features, as we update this page in real-time.

It's the most advanced and detailed iPhone yet, made of a surgical stainless steel and coming in a new colors Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver or a new Gold shade. There's a big camera bump on back to house a triple-lens camera (more on that in a bit), but the rest of the phone looks similar to prior iPhones.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has the same 6.5-inch screen size, but a new name: Apple calls it its "Super Retina XDR" display with all the screen specs you can throw at a smartphone: HDR10+, Spacial Audio Sound, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. It'll shine up to 1200 nits, ideal for outdoor viewing.

Like the smaller iPhone 11, it'll pack the A13 Bionic chipset, the fastest chip you can get in a smartphone, extending Apple's lead when it comes to mobile computing.

iPhone 11 Pro Max release date: Friday, September 20

Friday, September 20 iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-order date: Friday, September 13

Friday, September 13 iPhone 11 Pro Max price: $1,099 (more pricing incoming)

Even with the new iPhone 11 Pro Max moniker, Apple is keeping its pricing consistent. It'll cost $1,099 for this 6.5-inch iPhone, the same as last year's Max phone.

You'll be able to pre-order the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the entire new iPhone lineup this Friday, September 13. The actual iPhone 11 Max Pro release date is Friday, September 20.

Camera and video

The iPhone Pro Max camera is the one that will be able to rival the Google Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro. It'll let in 40% more light in the main 12MP camera and packs in the new Night Mode Apple has created.

The ultra-wide camera captures more of what's in front of you (just like on the iPhone 11) with a 120 degree field of view. Exclusive to the iPhone 11 Pro series is an enhanced telephoto lens, one with a 4x optical zoom range.

Battery life

The iPhone 11 Pro Max battery is going to last longer – specifically five hours longer than last year's iPhone XS Max. That's a big upgrade, considering we were getting all-day battery life from the current Max.