Google employee outs next Android OS as Ice Cream Sandwich

A Google employee has revealed that the next Android OS to be unveiled at this year's I/O conference will indeed be Ice Cream Sandwich.

Both Ice Cream and Ice Cream Sandwich have been doing the rounds for some time, so it is no massive reveal that one of them would become the next Android OS, but it is nice to see the name muttered by someone inside Google.

The name slip was made on a support forum for Google Mobile, where an employee for Google noted that an update to SweepGradient would be made in Ice Cream Sandwich.

Ice Cream, we all scream

Unfortunately the employee doesn't also give the OS number, so there's still speculation as to whether this will be Android 3.1, 2.4 or even Android 4.0.

Ice Cream Sandwich is said to be a mishmash of both Honeycomb and Gingerbread, which should close the gap between the mobile phone OS and Android 3.0, which is an OS built solely for tablets.

The Google I/O conference is set to begin in just six days – according to the rather annoying ball-bouncing countdown on Google's website.

Via Unwired View