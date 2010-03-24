Trending

Chinese Communist Party accuses Google of spying

Mounting political crisis in China

A Chinese Communist Party newspaper accused Google of colluding with U.S. spies this week.

A report in the overseas edition of the People's Daily, the chief newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, said that Google's retreat from the Chinese market – with the search giant relocating its websites to a Hong Kong-based server – was a justification of Beijing's own efforts to promote Chinese-developed tech.

Doublethink and internet gods

Google has closed down Google.cn and began rerouting searches to a Hong Kong-based site, which has prompted the Communist Party paper to respond with the following:

"For Chinese people, Google is not god, and even if it puts on a full-on show about politics and values, it is still not god.

"In fact, Google is not a virgin when it comes to values. Its cooperation and collusion with the U.S. intelligence and security agencies is well-known.

The front-page commentary in the paper chillingly adds: "All this makes one wonder. Thinking about the United States' big efforts in recent years to engage in Internet war, perhaps this could be an exploratory pre-dawn battle."

It continues, claiming that Google "completely misjudged the situation, and does not grasp that Chinese people are extremely averse to external threats and pressure."

Via Reuters

