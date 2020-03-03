Incredible savings: save AU$497 off this Hisense 65-inch UHD smart TV

Aussie retailer Appliance Central often has some cracking deals on tellies, and over on its eBay store it's currently offering Hisense's 65-inch Series 8 UHD Smart TV for AU$497 less than all the major Australian retailers – and a whopping 56% off its original RRP.
Hisense has a banging range of TVs and the Series 8 is on the higher end of the manufacturer’s product spectrum, offering support for Dolby Vision HDR, a format that optimises and adjusts brightness, colour and contrast automatically to enhance your screen viewing. You will also be treated to a wider colour gamut, delivering over a billion colours for a more natural viewing experience that will display authentic and vivid colours, even when receiving standard signals. Dolby Atmos support is also offered, providing three-dimensional audio that makes you feel like you’re inside the action.
Additionally, the 65R8 runs on the all-new VIDAA U3.0 AI platform that amplifies connectivity, gives faster boot times and a ‘smarter’ customisable user interface. You can also pair the 65R8 with Amazon’s Alexa so you can change the channel and increase the volume without having to lift a finger.
Most Australian retailers are currently selling the 658R for AU$1,795, and Appliance Central already has the 65R8 at a very-competitive price of AU$1,480 on its eBay store. However, by using the code PLUME15 at checkout you can get an additional AU$182 off that already low price – or AU$497 less than the likes of JB, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman!
Hisense 65-inch 65R8 Ultra HD Smart TV| AU$1,298 (RRP AU$2,999; save AU$1,701)
If you’re in the market for a large smart TV, Hisense’s 65-inch series 8 Ultra Smart HD TV is currently discounted by an astonishing 56%! On the higher end Hisense’s TV range, the 65R8 has a wider colour gamut, giving you brighter and vivid colours and a more natural viewing experience. Also coming with Dolby Vision HDR support, Quantum Dot Technology and an in-built voice remote, the Hisense 65R8 Ultra HD smart TV is well suited for the modern world. You can grab this amazing deal through eBay by entering the code PLUME15 at checkout, saving you an incredible AU$1,701 in total! View Deal
- Want to see what other deals are out there? Check out our best cheap 4K TV deals in Aus for March 2020
- Hisense TV 2020: all the laser TVs, ULED and LCD sets on their way this year