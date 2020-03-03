Incredible savings: save AU$497 off this Hisense 65-inch UHD smart TV

Aussie retailer Appliance Central often has some cracking deals on tellies, and over on its eBay store it's currently offering Hisense's 65-inch Series 8 UHD Smart TV for AU$497 less than all the major Australian retailers – and a whopping 56% off its original RRP.

Hisense has a banging range of TVs and the Series 8 is on the higher end of the manufacturer’s product spectrum, offering support for Dolby Vision HDR, a format that optimises and adjusts brightness, colour and contrast automatically to enhance your screen viewing. You will also be treated to a wider colour gamut, delivering over a billion colours for a more natural viewing experience that will display authentic and vivid colours, even when receiving standard signals. Dolby Atmos support is also offered, providing three-dimensional audio that makes you feel like you’re inside the action.

Additionally, the 65R8 runs on the all-new VIDAA U3.0 AI platform that amplifies connectivity, gives faster boot times and a ‘smarter’ customisable user interface. You can also pair the 65R8 with Amazon’s Alexa so you can change the channel and increase the volume without having to lift a finger.

Most Australian retailers are currently selling the 658R for AU$1,795, and Appliance Central already has the 65R8 at a very-competitive price of AU$1,480 on its eBay store. However, by using the code PLUME15 at checkout you can get an additional AU$182 off that already low price – or AU$497 less than the likes of JB, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman!