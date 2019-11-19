In surprise move, Disney Plus offers heaps more movies in Australia than the US

Australians are used to getting the short end of the stick when it comes to the size of their streaming content libraries, often missing out on movies and TV shows available to US subscribers – yes, we're talking about you, Netflix.

However, things appear to be quite the opposite when it comes to Disney Plus, which officially launched in Australia this morning.

In news that's likely to shock and astound Aussies all over the country, Gizmodo Australia has discovered that the local version of Disney Plus actually has more movies on offer than the US version of the streaming service.

The site has started compiling a list of the titles that are available in Australia but not in the US, which so far includes the following:

A Wrinkle in Time

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

Coco

Dead Men Tell No Tales

Maleficent

Mary Poppins Returns

National Treasure 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Avengers: Endgame

The Avengers: Infinity War

The Incredibles 2

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Thor: Ragnarok

Tomorrowland

Not a bad haul, right? It's actually a bit hard to believe that these films aren't available to stream on Disney Plus for our American friends.

We have to imagine that the rights for the above films are currently tied up with various cable networks or streaming platforms across the US – something that isn't an issue in Australia now that Stan's content licensing agreement with Disney has expired.

As for what the Yanks do have on Disney Plus that we do not, the list is short – Season 30 of The Simpsons is available to stream on the service in the US but not in Australia. Somehow, we don't think many Aussies will kick up a stink about that one...