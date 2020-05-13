Hump day special: Save almost AU$150 on a pair of Bose's best cans

If you’re into fitness, you know how important it is to have a great set of headphones to accompany your workout as it increases your stamina and lifts your mood. So if you’re in the market for a pair of cans to help you be your best self, Bose’s flagship headphones are currently available for a reasonable AU$450.

With every lift, you'll be 100% focused as the Bose 700 are one of the best noise-cancelling cans around, blocking out the white noise and the grunts of other weight-lifters around you while offering an upbeat and vibrant sound for you to listen to all your favourite tunes.

If you're an audiophile as well as a gym-buff, you will appreciate the craftsmanship and sound quality that Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have to offer, with a balanced soundstage and deep bass.

Go hard or go home with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that are currently discounted by AU$149.95 in black and silver through Bose's official Amazon store.