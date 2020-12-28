How to watch the A-League 2020/21 season in Australia: live stream matches online

The 2020/21 A-League season is kicking off tonight (Monday, December 28), but the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney has already led to disruption in the scheduling.

The opening match of the A-League 2020/21 season is going ahead, with the first clash set to be between Western United and Adelaide United.

State border closures and quarantine restrictions now mean that this season’s competition will be split – at least for the first month. So, for now, all NSW-based teams will play each other for the next four weeks.

For the foreseeable future, though, the remaining sides will travel to play each other without restriction. As a result, almost half of the season’s first 35 games are now listed as ‘to be confirmed’.

Here’s a look at the first two rounds in the A-League 2020/21 season, with postponed games shown as TBC and times shown in AEDT:

Mon, Dec 28 at 7pm : Western United vs Adelaide United

: Western United vs Adelaide United TBC : Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix

: Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Tue, Dec 29 at 7pm : Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City

: Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City TBC : Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

: Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Wed, Dec 30 at 7pm : Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC

: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Thu, Dec 31 at 7pm : Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

: Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets TBC : Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United

: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Sat, Jan 2 at 5pm : Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

: Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Sat, Jan 2 at 7pm : Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

: Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Sun, Jan 3 at 4pm : Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners

: Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners Sun, Jan 3 at 6pm : Adelaide United vs Melbourne City

: Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Fri, Jan 8 at 7pm: Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Despite a shaky schedule ahead, current champions Sydney FC seem unstoppable, and will be chasing their third grand final win in a row this season – a feat no team is yet to achieve in the competition's history.

With (hopefully) a full season ahead of us, it’s time to get ready for the A-League before it gets underway tonight at 7pm AEDT (Monday, December 28).

Every match will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, and on streaming service Kayo, with certain games available on free-to-air. Here’s how you can watch it all unfold.

How to watch the A-League 2020/21 season live online

If you want to catch the A-League live online, your best option is Kayo Sports. The streaming service is a more affordable alternative to Foxtel’s Fox Sports, and boasts over 50 sports live and on demand.

It has almost everything there is from Foxtel’s sports pack, including all the A-League match-ups.

For AU$25 a month, you can get a basic Kayo package – that’ll get you access to two screens at once. There’s a 14-day free trial on offer and you’re able to cancel anytime, with no lock-in contracts to keep you bound to the service.

Kayo Sports | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 a month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to live stream A-League 2020/21 season for free

The ABC is the official free-to-air partner of the competition, and will air one match each round of the 2020/21 season, as well as delayed broadcasts of certain final match-ups. Each match shown on free-to-air will also be available to stream on ABC iview.

There is a second option – Telstra’s My Football Live app – which is data free but exclusive only to Telstra customers.