How to watch Martinez v Santiago: Live stream the fight online from anywhere

It's a battle of the super flyweights tonight as Jose Martinez takes on Alejandro Santiago in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The two fighters will be looking for a strong performance tonight following a draw in their last bout, which took place back in November 2016.

In fact, that draw is the only blemish of Martinez's career record of 20-0-1, with 13 of those victories coming by knockout. The fight sees Martinez make the first defence of his NABO Super Flyweight title since winning it from Jesus Martinez back in November.

However Santiago, who has 15 career victories, will be no pushover, and the 21-year-old Mexican will be looking to take the belt as he looks to establish himself as a fighter for the future.

If you're looking to watch the fight tonight, don’t worry - there is still a way to keep up with all the action online.

Here is our quick and easy guide for how to watch the bout online from anywhere in the world. Whether you're in the US, Canada, India, Italy or absolutely anywhere else with an internet connection, we'll help you tune in for the event.

What time does the match between Martinez and Santiago start? When: Saturday 24 March 2018, 2030 EST, Sunday 25 March 2018, 0030 GMT Where: Complejo Ferial in Ponce, Puerto Rico



How to watch Martinez v Santiago online

1. How to watch Martinez v Santiago outside the US

If you live outside the US, you'll need to seek an alternative solution to get access to the US ESPN's coverage - using a VPN.

a. Download and install a VPN

If you don't live in the US, the best and easiest to watch Martinez v Santiago online in your country for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Check out ExpressVPN here

The best VPNs for streaming sports online 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

b. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the US to watch Martinez v Santiago. Note that you will still need to buy a pay-per-view access to it or get a Youtube TV trial.

c. Where can I watch Martinez v Santiago using a VPN?

A VPN will enable you to watch the fight from literally anywhere in the world. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. Go to TV.youtube.com

Several online US-based TV streaming services offer ESPN as part of their bundles and a few of them offer trials and the best one is YoutubeTV , an official Google product.

The service costs $40 a month, but you can also trial it for 30 days; the ability to record to the cloud and hold up to six accounts per household (and 3 simultaneous streams per membership) are its most alluring selling points. You can watch it on most devices and there are no fees for canceling.

However, you will need a US IP address in order to access all of the above and if you are outside the US, you will need to get an IP address located there by using a VPN.

(Image: © ESPN)

2. How to stream Martinez v Santiago in the US online

If you’re in the US, the fight is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with the action starting at 8.30pm ET on ESPN and also streaming live on the ESPN App.

To watch online, you'll need to be signed up to the channel's ESPN Player streaming service, which provides a portal to catch all the action.

ESPN Player requires a video subscription from an affiliated provider. A list of affiliated streaming services can be found here.

All photos courtesy of BoxingScene.com.