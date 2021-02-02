How to watch Groundhog Day 2021: stream the Bill Murray movie online from anywhere

Groundhog Day is upon us once again, as eager North Americans turn their eyes to the Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney and its most famous inhabitant, a semi-mythical groundhog named Phil. So famous is the tradition of Phil's re-emergence from his burrow every February 2 it's also the spiritual heart of one of the greatest comedy movies of all-time - the aptly named Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. Read on as we explain how to watch Groundhog Day online and stream the movie (and today's ceremony) wherever you are in the world right now.

First things first: if you're here because you want to watch a live stream of Punxsutawney Phil come check out 2021 for the first time, then know that this year's celebration is a purely virtual one and you can get a free feed courtesy of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club here starting from 6.30am ET/3.30am PT. Phil usually pops out to either cast a shadow around 7.30am ET/4.30am PT and retreat to his den (we're in for a long winter), or see no shadow - heralding the imminent arrival of Spring.

In terms of the film, the 1993 time-loop classic is widely available on global streaming services, many of which offer free trials that essentially allow you to watch Groundhog Day free online, if that's what you choose.

It tells the story of a cranky big city reporter...wait for it, Phil (Murray), who arrives in Punxsutawney keen to complete a quickfire story on February 2's groundhog-related festivities - and hope not to draw the short straw in the newsroom again next year.

Instead he finds himself stuck in a time-loop there and gradually falling for one of the town's residents, Rita (MacDowell) and...well, you're going to see similar versions of the same day play out over and over again yourself if you watch Groundhog Day online, so let's take a trip to Punxsutawney!

How to watch Groundhog Day from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you’re out of your country of residence for whatever reason, then geo-blocks will prevent you from connecting to your streaming services and content back home.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. Downloading a VPN will let you to change your IP address to that of any country in the world: meaning you can access your preferred VOD platform online from anywhere – just like you would in your own living room.

Use a VPN to watch Groundhog Day online from anywhere

How to watch Groundhog Day online in the US

Groundhog Day is widely available to watch in the US on-demand - though it comes included with a handful of streaming services as part of their core catalogue. Fortunately, these include two of our favourites: FuboTV and Sling. Fubo is the more fully featured of the two and amounts to a complete cable replacement services, with plans starting from $64.99 a month for all-in-one access to over 85 channels - after you take advantage of a FREE FuboTV trial, of course. Sling is an even more affordable alternative that also boasts a decent on-demand streaming library of shows and movies, and two two smaller core live TV packages - Orange and Blue - which cost $30 a month each of $45 if you get both. From there, you can bolster your line-up with various add-ons to a form something that's more comparable to cable - but first, it too offers a 100% FREE Sling TV trial so you can try before you buy. If you’re out of the country, you won’t be able to access either, though, as they're only available in the US. However, all you need to do is download a VPN (as detailed above) to unlock all their high-quality content from absolutely anywhere in the world. Our latest 2021 testing reveals that both Sling and FuboTV can be effectively accessed by US residents abroad using the VPN method.

How to watch Groundhog Day online in Canada - catch on Netflix

It's good news for Netflix subscribers in Canada, as Groundhog Day is one of the many great movies including in the essential streaming service in the Great White North. You can find the movie here - although if you're out of the country, you might find yourself restricted by geo-block, as only select Netflix regions offer the film. Where that's the case, Canadians abroad needn't miss out - just download a VPN, redirect your IP address to your country of residence, and then you'll be privy again to all the streaming services and content you pay for back home.

How to watch Groundhog Day in the UK

Folks in the UK also luck out when it comes to Groundhog Day, as the popular Bill Murray movie is available as part of the standard Prime Video library and can therefore be watched at no additional cost by subscribers. Best of all, you can get a FREE Amazon Prime Video trial to see if the service and its host of other benefits - in addition to Prime Video content, there's also its famous free next-day (and in some cases same-day) delivery) - are right for you. Brits abroad with a Prime subscription may not be able to stream the same content they would at home due to geo-blocking - unless they download and install a VPN. As detailed above, it’s super-easy to do and means you can watch your favorite films from anywhere.

How to watch Groundhog Day in Australia

Likewise in Australia, Groundhog Day comes as part and parcel of the Foxtel-backed Binge streaming service, which is increasingly the go-to platform for all the latest hit shows and latest movie releases - as well as hosting its fair share of classics. Available from just $10 a month and also offering a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check out the service for yourself. As already mentioned, if you’re abroad then you’ll need a VPN to connect to your regional streaming platform. Not only will it let you change your IP address and connect to all the subscriptions and services you pay for in your country of residence, it also helps keep your personal data safe online, too.