In pictures: Samsung DA-E750 Audio Dock

Samsung has decided to get into the audio dock market in a big way with the DA-E750, its latest music system shown off at CES 2012.

While the dock may have a retro-looking chassis, the tech under the hood is pretty advanced. Samsung has opted to use some hybrid vacuum tube amplifier technology to pipe out the audio.

The use of the vacuum tubes are said to give the audio a warmer feel. While tubes usually add extra bulk to a music system, though, Samsung has managed to get round this but only adding the technology to the pre-amp.

The power amplifier is actual digital which means that chassis is actually pretty slim.

When it comes to audio power, the Samsung DA-E750 houses a 2.1-channel speaker and a built-in subwoofer with 100 watts of sound.

Samsung has also added its AllShare technology to the mix so you can wirelessly connect phones like the Samsung Galaxy S2 to the dock. There's also AirPlay on board so Samsung is finally getting a little bit cuddly with Apple.

There's no Samsung DA-E750 UK release date or price as of yet but this is definitely one of the most stylish docks we have seen.