Here's a Windows smartwatch (but it's probably not what you'd expect)

If it's been a rolling start for Apple and Android smartwatches, it's been a crawl for Windows wearables. Aside from the lukewarm reception to the Microsoft Band, the Redmond company hasn't really invested much in the area.

So it's up to intrepid tinkerers to make the "dream" of a Windows wristwatch come true. Armed with a Raspberry Pi Model A+ and a wrist ready to take the challenge of wearing the thing, DIY tech enthusiast Lord_of_Bane of 314REACTOR has managed to squeeze Windows 98 into a homemade wearable.

Winwear

It's not much to look at, and there's not a hell of a lot you can do with it, but it's an ingenious bit of amateur engineering nonetheless.

Packing in a 2.4-inch touchscreen and powered by a 1,000 mAh battery, it's not your papa's Windows 98. Instead, it is is emulating the operating system using virtual machine software QEMU.

It's enough to get Minesweeper working on the wrist, then if not much else. But considering the mania surrounding the Nokia 3310 remake and its Snake resurrection, that nostalgia hit may be enough to pique the interest of budding builders.

For a full run down on how to take on the DIY project yourself, read the full guide.