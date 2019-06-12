Google just leaked the Pixel 4

Google isn't just hinting at the Google Pixel 4 ahead of its expected October launch, it's actually showing what the phone will look like in a surprising new reveal.

It's coming four months earlier than the anticipated release date and gives us a glimpse of the back of the Android phone, complete with a larger square-shaped camera module.

"Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do," teases Google in its Twitter post under the handle @madebygoogle.

Google's messaging here alludes to the fact that there have been several leaks of its phone. It's clearly getting out ahead of the rumor mill with its own controlled tease.

What's significant about the Pixel 4 'leak'

Google leaking its own phone is news, but there's more to this story. We're seeing a change in camera design with at least two camera lenses and maybe a third sensor.

The square-shaped rear camera looks like another rumored smartphone we've seen leaked: the iPhone 11 . It appears as in Google is taking a similar approach on the outside.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have top-of-the-line cameras, but until today, we've seen the company steer away from implementing multiple lenses on back.

Its single-lens solution has been buttressed by excellent post-processing software and does a decent job of compensating for its lack of telephoto or depth-sensing lens.

Google going the extra step of improving its camera hardware could lead to it reclaiming the best camera phone title from the Huawei P30 Pro.

We'll have to wait and see if that happens – or until Google teases its forthcoming phone in a 'leak' follow up.