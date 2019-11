The original PlayStation has just turned twenty years old, and Sony is celebrating with the launch of a retro-themed, limited edition PlayStation 4.

Shedding its skin for a new coat reminiscent of the PS1, the grey PS4 comes bundled with a matching controller and even some old-school power cables for the full effect.

Sony told us that its new PS4 will be available in time for Christmas, and it'll soon be sharing information on how you can get one of these grey little beauties yourself.