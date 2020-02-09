France vs Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere

France's new era got off to the perfect start in Paris last weekend with their seismic 24-17 upset of England, and they'll be looking to maintain that sort of performance against Italy on Sunday. Will the home side deliver another hammering or will there be a shock at the Stade de France? You can watch all the action as it happens with our France vs Italy live stream guide.

Coach Fabien Galthie sent out a young side that completely outplayed England, managing to rack up a 17-point lead at one point. Any repeat of those energy levels shown by the exuberant Les Bleus could make for a brutal afternoon for the Azzuri.

France vs Italy - where and when This Six Nations clash takes place on Sunday, February 9 at the Stade de France in Paris. Kick-off is at 3pm GMT (and 4pm local time). If you're looking to watch the match in the US and Canada it's a 7am PT, 10am ET morning start, while for Aussie rugby fans its a 2am AEDT start in the early hours of Monday morning.

Having failed to score a single point in their 42-0 drubbing in Cardiff last weekend, it looks likely that interim head coach Franco Smith's scarred side may adopt a damage limitation mentality today.

Italy have lost each of their last 23 Six Nations matches, and have not won any of their previous away matches in Paris. Any deviation from that track record will be an incredible achievement for the Azzuri today.

You can watch this Six Nations match in its entirety - in some cases for free - by following our France vs Italy live stream guide below.

How to live stream France vs Italy in the UK for free

All of this year's Six Nations matches are set be shown live in the UK free-to-air across BBC and ITV channels. Sunday's France vs Italy clash will be aired on BBC One with coverage starting at 2.30pm GMT. You'll need to to have paid your licence fee in order to watch the broadcast, but that's the law so we're going to presume you've done that! To live stream the game you have the option of using BBC iPlayer, or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. Not in the UK on Sunday? Don't worry you'll still be able to get a live stream of the BBC broadcast - all you need to do is download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to watch a Six Nations live stream when you're not in your country

If you're abroad and outside of your home country, trying to live stream your regular native broadcaster's coverage of the Six Nations isn't likely to be possible as the stream will be location restricted.

Fear not, however, as you'll still be able to watch all the action by using a VPN.

All you need to do is download and install the software or an app from one of the many VPN services out there that will spoof your computer into thinking that it's located home. This means you'll be able to enjoy your home coverage (so long as you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), without having to hunt around dodgy websites for an illegal stream.

Getting started with a VPN is ridiculously easy - just download, install, open the app and then select the appropriate location. We've tried all of the major VPN services and ExpressVPN is our current pick of the bunch due to its speed, security and simplicity of use. It also offers one of the widest arrays of compatible devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It's easy to see why it comes top in our best VPN countdown. Better still, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee, meaning you can give it a whirl without any obligations. If you do decide to sign up, subscribing for a whole year will save you 49% off the usual price and you'll also get 3 months extra absolutely FREE.

Live stream France and Italy in Australia

Subscription service beIN Sport has exclusive rights to show all of this season's Six Nation's matches in Australia, and will be showing this match on BeIN Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 1.50am AEDT. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add the service to your package for an extra fee. If you aren't, there's also the option of subscribing to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month - but you can also take advantage of a FREE two week trial of the service.

Live stream France vs Italy in New Zealand

For rugby fans looking to watch the action live from Paris it's a 3am NZST kick-off. As with their Aussie neighbours, beIN Sport hold the broadcast rights for the Six Nations in New Zealand and will be showing every game of the tournament live. Sky subscribers can add the service to their package at an additional cost, but there's also the option of subscribing to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month, but you can also try the service for free as beIN Sport offer a FREE two week trial.

Watch the rugby union in Canada via a live stream for FREE

Streaming service DAZN hold the broadcast right for the tournament in Canada. They'll be showing every game live on their online platform, including Scotland vs England which has a 7am PT, 10am ET kick-off. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, then you can take advantage of their 30-day FREE TRIAL and enjoy the match without paying a cent.

How to watch an France vs Italy live stream online in the US