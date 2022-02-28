Final Morbius trailer teases even more ties to the MCU

Audio player loading…

After one of most protracted release date schedules in cinematic history, Morbius will finally land in theaters in April – and Sony has released one last trailer to celebrate.

The Spider-Man spin-off movie, which was originally set for release in July 2020, has been delayed six times due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, though, the Jared Leto-starring comic book flick is ready to fly into theaters, with Sony releasing one final teaser to whet our blood-soaked appetites for its arrival.

Check out Morbius' final trailer below:

For those unfamiliar with the project: the supernatural superhero movie will star Leto as Doctor Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disorder that's slowly killing him. However, after an experimental blood treatment involving vampire bats goes awry, Morbius is granted superhuman abilities – alongside an insatiable thirst for human blood. Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Jared Harris (Foundation), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground) are among the film's supporting cast.

Morbius will swoop exclusively into theaters on Friday, April 1.

