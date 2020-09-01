eBay Plus exclusive: score a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 for only AU$308

Ah Spring, thank goodness it’s arrived! But it’s not only mother nature turning up the heat – eBay has produced a scorching deal for its members by discounting one of the best headphones on the market (the Sony WH-1000XM3) by a whopping 21%.

Previously, these impressive cans were ranked number 1 in our best headphones for 2020 roundup (now surpassed by Sony’s newest iteration, the WH-1000XM4). Even though these aren’t the latest headphones from Sony, they’re still darn good.

Want to know more about Sony's new headphones? Read our review of the WH-1000XM4

The WH-1000XM3 is a high achiever that ticks all the boxes, scoring an A+ in audio, clarity, bass, battery life and noise cancellation. The real show stopper is the WH-1000XM3’s ability to automatically adjust its noise-cancelling profile in correlation to the ambient sound levels of your surroundings – making these cans undeniably exceptional.

In addition to impeccable noise-cancellation, the battery life of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 is also one of our favourite features. With 30-hours of life when fully charged, you won’t have to worry about your best beats suddenly stopping during a workout or your travel home. It also has a quick charge mode that allows you to get around five hours of playback from only 10 minutes of charging – a perfect little boost if you're on a tight schedule.

With all the features that the Sony WH-1000XM3 has to offer at an affordable price of only AU$308, it's hard to pass up this bargain if you’re in the market for a top-of-the-range headset.

Currently, this deal is only available for eBay Plus members. If you’re not a member, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 aren't the only amazing deals from eBay – click here to be taken to the online retailers 21st birthday sale page for some sizzling discounts