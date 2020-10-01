Dell’s 17-inch G7 gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 gets a whopping AU$1,050 price drop

Dell has cut a huge AU$1,050 off the asking price of its G7 17 gaming laptop, bringing the total price down to just AU$2,449.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll appreciate the G7’s excellent performance thanks to its i7 CPU paired with robust Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics. A relatively low resolution 1080p screen runs at an exceptionally high 144Hz, so you should easily see silky smooth gaming approaching the maximum frames per second this screen is capable of running.

It’s also great for casual use as well as productivity, boasting 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 9th-generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor.

This laptop would suit those who identify themselves as an ‘active gamer’ that requires a new rig to not only play their favourite titles but also to perform a range of other tasks.

If that sounds like you, the Dell G7 17 is definitely a machine worth considering (especially with the enormous AU$1,050 discount).

Want a Dell but not sure this gaming laptop is for you? Checkout our list of the best Dell laptops of 2020

No code is required to receive the generous discount, meaning you simply have to head to Dell’s online store to secure yours today. Whilst there isn’t a displayed deal expiration date, Dell often refreshes its deals every Friday, meaning this discount may not be here tomorrow. In other words, now's the perfect time to make a decision.

Looking for more laptop deals? Checkout our list of the best laptop sales in Australia

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop | Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 | i7 | 16GB | 512GB | AU$2,449 (was AU$3,499; save AU$1,050) An impressively sleek and slim laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 9th generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor, Dell’s G7 17 Gaming Laptop also packs in Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 design graphics card for immersive 1080p gaming. Currently discounted by 30% through Dell’s online store – that’s a massive saving of $1,050!View Deal