Faulty Sony CCDs: are you affected?

The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-T3 is one of the affected models

Sony's problem with faulty CCDs does not seem to have affected as many cameras as first thought.

Sony issued a statement last Friday listing eight Cyber-shot models that feature the faulty CCDs and could become faulty. The models were sold worldwide between September 2003 and January 2005 but the problems have been found mainly in countries with hotter climates.

But after checking with Canon , Fujifilm , Nikon and Konica Minolta , no models apart from the aforementioned Cyber-shots seem to have been affected. All the company spokespeople we spoke to confirmed that none of their digital cameras were involved, thus making any recall unnecessary.

The affected Cyber-shot models are the DSC-F88, DSC-M1, DSC-T1, DSC-T11, DSC-T3, DSC-T33, DSC-U40 and the DSC-U50. Sony stated it will repair a camera that has developed the problem free of charge. Anna Lagerkvist