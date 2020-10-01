Budget buy: TicPods ANC is a great AirPods Pro alternative for under AU$100

This year has been a hard one for most of us – not only has our lifestyle changed to suit the conditions placed on us during the pandemic, we're also suffering from an economic downturn. So when you get a chance to save some cash on something you'd like to get, you really ought to jump at it.

The best part? You don't have to wait till Prime Day 2020 or Black Friday in November to snag a bargain. Particularly if you're after a set of headphones that won't burn a hole in your pocket.

Mobvoi is best known for its affordable smartwatches in its TicWatch range but the company also makes affordable headphones. And the TicPods ANC are the only ones to offer active noise cancellation on a budget.

In Australia, the TicPods ANC currently cost a smidge over AU$100 – AU$107.99 to be precise. These true wireless 'buds are a great alternative to Apple's premium AirPods Pro if you happen to be on a really tight budget.

Admittedly the noise cancellation doesn't work as well on the TicPods but you'll be hard pressed to find active noise cancellation in true wireless headphones at this price.

In fact, you don't even need to pay AU$108 to get these 'buds – Mobvoi is offering 15% off the TicPods ANC for a limited time with the use of the checkout code ANC15OFF. That brings the price down to just AU$91.79 – an absolute steal, if you ask us!

This offer is available until Tuesday, November 10.

TicPods ANC | AU$91.79 (RRP AU$107.99; save AU$16.20) It's hard to pass this offer by. The TicPods ANC will make a great set of everyday headphones and keep a decent amount of ambient sound at bay as well. To get a set of true wireless 'buds at this price is unheard of, so if you'd like a set – either for yourself or as a potential gift for someone – this is a brilliant bargain for under AU$100. Just be sure to use the code ANC15OFF at checkout by November 10.View Deal

The TicPods ANC headphones might be cheap but they do offer some decent features besides active noise cancellation. They're IPX5 rated, so are sweat- and water-resistant, support both Siri and Google Assistant, all your music controls are via touch and Bluetooth 5.0 means you get a great stable connection.