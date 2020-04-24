Big savings for big sound: get AU$150 off the Sonos Play:5

This offer is for lovers of big sound – big, powerful Sonos sound.

Admittedly, its usual AU$749 retail price is pretty expensive, but even without the substantial discount featured below, the Sonos Play:5 is worth every penny.

It's impressively loud – so loud that you won't feel the need to pair it with another speaker for stereo sound, although you do have the ability to do so if you wish. That said, just place a single Play:5 horizontally and it will automatically play stereo sound. Even at top volume the sound is crystal clear.

Of course, you'll need a bit of space for it as it's bigger than its siblings. After all, it does house five Class-D amplifiers, three tweeters, three mid-woofers and a phased speaker array that separates sound into its three channels.

There's AirPlay 2 support for wireless streaming from iOS devices, or you can plug in a turntable or phone via the 3.5mm audio line-in for easy listening. And you'll also get support for major music streaming services, like Spotify, on board.

All said and done, once you hear a Sonos Play:5 speaker you won't want anything else. But you don't need to pay full price for the speaker when shopping at The Good Guys. If you use the checkout code SONOS150 on either the black or the white Play:5, you can score one of the best wireless speakers for just AU$599. It's unclear when this offer will end, so we'd suggest you get a wriggle on if you'd like to get your hands on this remarkable audio kit.

