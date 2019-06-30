Best video editing computer 2019: the top PCs for editors and producers

Welcome to our pick of the best video editing computers of 2019. If you're a video editor or producer, than making sure you have a PC that's capable of handling large files and editing (and viewing) high-resolution videos is essential.

Because of the intensive nature of video editing, you'll want a PC that come with a discrete graphics card for rendering and converting raw footage. Plenty of RAM is also essential, as well as a multi-core processor, for making the video editing process as quick as possible.

A PC that's capable of professional video editing won't be cheap, but we've rounded up the very best video editing computers for a range of budgets – plus, our built-in price comparison tool will scour the internet to ensure you get the best deals on these impressive PCs.

Image credit: Apple

1. Apple iMac Pro

The best PC for video editing in the world

CPU: Intel Xeon W | Graphics: AMD Vega 64 (16GB HBM2 RAM) | RAM: 128GB | Communications: Gigabit Ethernet | Dimensions (W x D x H): 65 x 20.3 x 51.6cm

Most powerful Mac ever

Excellent design

Very expensive

Non user-upgradable

The Apple iMac Pro is one of the most powerful PCs that Apple has ever made, and it's easily the best video editing computer money can buy right now. Speaking of money, you'll need quite a bit of it, as this is a very expensive machine. However, for the price you get sublime build quality, plus some of the most cutting-edge components on the market today. The Intel Xeon processor and AMD Verga 64 graphics card will make editing videos fast and smooth, and there's enough horsepower here to be able to preview your edits on the fly. Apple's software is also incredibly popular with creatives and video editors, as it's fast and reliable.

Image credit: Microsoft (Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Microsoft Surface Studio 2

A great iMac Pro alternative

CPU: Intel Core i7-7820HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 – 1070 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Storage: 1TB-2TB SSD

Brighter display

PCIe SSDs

Very expensive

Packed with a Kaby Lake mobile processor and Nvidia Pascal graphics, the Surface Studio 2 is a lot more powerful than the original, and is a brilliantly-capable video editing computer. It features a stunning PixelSense display with Surface Pen support, which gives you a whole new way to interact and edit your video. It runs Windows 10, so software support is fantastic, and the 2TB SSD lets you store plenty of video footage in a speedly solid-state drive.

Image credit: TechRadar (Image credit: Future)

3. Corsair One Pro i180

An incredibly powerful video editing PC

CPU: Intel Core i9-9920X | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 960GB SSD, 2TB HDD | Communications: Gigabit Ethernet | Dimensions (W x D x H): 20 x 17.6 x 38cm

Immensely powerful

Lovely design

Very expensive

Not all components are upgradable

The Corsair One Pro i180 is one of the most powerful PCs out there, which makes it one of the best video editing computers you can buy in 2019. It comes with an Intel Core i9-9920X, Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 920GB NVMe M.2 SSD and 2TB hard drive. That’s some seriously impressive and cutting-edge hardware for video editing. Unlike the iMac Pro and the Surface Studio 2 above, the Corsair One Pro i180 lets you upgrade certain components yourself, making this a future-proof PC. It's also got an amazingly compact design that means it can easily sit on or under a desk. It's very expensive, though.

Image credit: Apple (Image credit: Apple)

4. Mac Mini 2018

Same size, way more power

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i3 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 | Storage: 128GB – 2TB PCIe Flash | Dimensions (W x D x H): 19.7 x 19.7 x 3.6cm

Hugely improved specs

Tiny, aesthetic design

Expensive

The Mac mini 2018 has been refreshed with modern hardware, bring Apple’s tiniest Mac into the modern age. It comes with an 8th-generation desktop processor, plenty of RAM and some of the fastest SSDs we’ve seen – all while keeping the same beloved compact form factor. What makes it an ideal video editing PC is that you can add an external graphics card to the Mac mini for added graphical prowess. You can also chain several Mac minis together and offload tasks onto each machine. This means you can use one Mac mini to render your video, while using another to complete other tasks. It's incredibly versatile, and good value as well.

Image credit: Apple (Image credit: Apple)

5. iMac (27-inch, 2019)

Now with 8th-generation processors

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – 9th-generation Intel Core i5 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 570X – 580X, Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 8GB - 64GB | Screen: 27-inch Retina 5K 5,120 x 2,880 P3 | Storage: 1TB – 2TB Fusion Drive | Dimensions (H x W x D): 20.3 x 25.6 x 8 inches (51.6 x 65.0 x 20.3cm)

Stunning 5K display

Quiet under load

SSD upgrades are expensive

Yes, another Mac computer on this list. However, Apple really does make some of the best video editing computers in the world, and this latest refresh of its iconic all-in-one iMac is worthy of inclusion on this list. It's packed with 8th- and 9th-generation desktop-class processors this time around with up to 8-cores for multitasking – essential if you're video editing. If you’re looking for an all-in-one Mac, the new 27-inch iMac is your best bet, at least if you’re not looking to spend huge amounts of money on the iMac Pro.