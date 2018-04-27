The best scanners of 2018

For many businesses buying the best scanner for their needs is still very important, as they can quickly and accurately duplicate important documents. Even home users will occasionally find the need to use a scanner, and this is where our list of the best scanners in 2018 comes in.

We've picked out our top five scanners, both for personal and for business use, and these are devices that cover a wide range of use cases and will transform how individuals and companies handle their document management processes. Meanwhile, our price comparison tool will compare prices from a number of online retailers to ensure that you get the very best deals when buying a new scanner.

If you're looking to buy a scanner for your home or office, choosing any of the ones from this list will ensure you have a dependable and great performing device.

Panasonic KV-S1027C

Best scanner for documents

Optical scan resolution: Up to 600 x 600dpi | Scanning speed: Up to 45ppm | Interface: USB | Feeder capacity: 100

It's fast

Long warranty

No Wi-Fi

No card reader

Document scanners are all about being able to process large amounts of documents in a trustworthy, seamless and intuitive fashion, and being able to integrate the information collected in existing document management systems. You're almost certainly looking at a sheet-fed scanner rather than a flatbed one, and there are plenty of models on the market to fit most needs including, at the very high-end, devices that can scan A3 sheets and perform 30,000 scans per day.

The Panasonic KV-S1027C represents an ideal middle ground in that it's fairly affordable but delivers the sort of performance you'd expect from a more expensive model. It scans up to 45 pages per minute, has a USB 3.0 port and can scan anything from embossed ID cards to passports. Add in a 100-sheet ADF, integrated ISIS/WIA/TWAIN drivers and a three-year warranty as standard and you have a pretty compelling offering.

Canon Canoscan 9000F Mark II

Best scanner for photos

Optical scan resolution: Up to 9600 x 9600dpi | Scanning speed: Up to 8ppm | Interface: USB | Feeder capacity: N/A

Can scan a wide range of media

Super high resolution

Relatively big

Bundled software could be better

Flatbed scanners are the only way to go should you want a versatile unit to scan photos at high resolution, and the Canoscan 9000F Mark II ticks all the right boxes. It might be three-years-old but like the scanner market in general, there hasn't been a lot of meaningful innovation in this particular arena.

The 9000F offers a scanning resolution of up to 9600x9600 dpi for film/slides and a quarter of that for photo and documents, all at 48-bit. It can handle negatives and filmstrips thanks to a built-in adaptor. It doesn't require warm-up time and can also scan straight to a number of cloud-based services. It might be a tad bigger than its cousins (many of which would be using CMOS rather than CCD technology) but features like FARE (Film Automatic Retouching and Enhancement) will more than make up for that.

Epson Workforce DS-860N

Best network scanner

Optical scan resolution: Up to 600 x 600dpi | Scanning speed: Up to 65ppm | Interface: Ethernet, USB | Feeder capacity: 85

Five-year warranty

Pseudo A3

Bundled software could be better

No support for Mac or Linux

The most important feature in a network scanner is the presence of an Ethernet port. Many high-end document scanners will have one by default since they're expected to service more than one person. The better models will offer a fast scanning speed coupled with integrated drivers, high daily duty cycles, the ability to scan to multiple destinations and a decent size document sheet feeder.

The Epson Workforce DS-860N offers all this and more – there's a five-year warranty as default, and the ability to scan oversized folded documents (e.g. A3). It can scan at up to 65 pages per minute at a resolution of up to 600 dpi, with a daily duty cycle of 6,000 sheets. Two other smart features include colour enhance or colour dropout which either highlights or removes a particular colour from the scanned document.

HP Officejet 7612

Best scanner for small businesses

Optical scan resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200dpi | Scanning speed: Up to 10ppm | Interface: USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi | Feeder capacity: 35

Cheap A3 scanner

Bundled printing and fax

No card reader

Heavy and takes up a lot of space

SMBs must be flexible, and the same is true for the office equipment they use, which is why the ideal scanner for a small business may well be one that combines scanning, printing and, more often than not, faxing. Purists might not agree, but a single unit that can handle all these essential business functions is often a better option than having dedicated devices, especially if you are a one-man-band or a small team.

The HP Officejet 7612 is near that sweet spot: it copies, scans and faxes, has an Ethernet port and offers Wi-Fi, scans up to A3 size (and to several destinations) and doesn't cost the Earth. Users will love the fact that it supports both Mac and Linux, and that it sports a large touchscreen control panel.

Brother ADW-1600W

Best scanner for portability

Optical scan resolution: Up to 600 x 600dpi | Scanning speed: Up to 18ppm | Interface: USB, Wi-Fi | Feeder capacity: 20

Can scan to pretty much anything

Touchscreen display is a godsend

No battery option

No card reader

A portable scanner is all about compromises – you swap the convenience of having a large flatbed area for mobility. The best models will do duplex scanning (the ability to scan both sides of a sheet), scan more than one page at a time, offer macOS and Windows compatibility and a decent software package. Optionally, they can be battery-powered, offer Wi-Fi and the ability to scan to the cloud.

The ADW-1600W from Brother fits the bill in terms of cramming features in – despite its diminutive size, this device sports an LCD touchscreen, a 20-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF), and can scan up to 18 pages per minute. It also comes with built-in TWAIN and ISIS drivers, a USB port and Wi-Fi connectivity. Surprisingly, it even supports Linux and has a clever slot allowing you to scan plastic IDs.