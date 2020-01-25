NBN deal: iiNet's chucking in free Fetch subs with selected broadband plans

It’s no simple task choosing an ISP, but if you’re looking to bundle an entertainment package with your provider then iiNet has a deal that’s worth considering.

The leading Aussie ISP is offering a Fetch entertainment bundle free for your first six months when you switch to its NBN25 Liimitless, NBN50 Liimitless or NBN100 Liimitless data plans.

The Fetch entertainment package includes a Fetch Mini set-top box to plug into your TV, which gets you easy access to free-to-air catch-up TV and 30 pre-selected movies each month, and can also stream Netflix and Stan (you’ll need to BYO subscription) and YouTube.

It usually costs AU$5 a month, but it’s free for the length of your six-month contract – note that there’s an initial set up fee of AU$59.99 however.

Fetch also offers additional channel packs with kids, knowledge, variety and ‘vibe’ content (yeah, we’re not sure about that name either) for an extra AU$6 each per month, or include them all in the ultimate channel pack for AU$20 per month.

The NBN50 connection is arguably the best value at AU$74.99 per month, and iiNet says it’ll get you evening speeds of 43.7Mbps during the peak busy period. This Fetch bundle’s also available on the NBN25 and NBN100 Liimitless plans, priced at AU$69.95 and AU$99.95 respectively.

If you need a modem, there’s a modest upfront cost of AU$59.95 plus a AU$10 delivery fee, but you can BYO modem if you already have one.