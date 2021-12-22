Amazon's slashing hundreds off Dell laptops, with bonus store credit as well

Audio player loading…

Amazon is discounting a range of Windows 11 laptops and 2-in-1s, and among them is a particularly good deal on the Dell Inspiron 14 laptop as well as its convertible counterpart.

Both of these machines pack in the latest 11th-gen Intel Core processors, alongside impressive 512GB SSD drives and Intel Iris Xe graphics cards. With their compact size and solid performance, they're great all-round value for work and play.

Ahead of all the Boxing Day deals, Amazon is also offering an extra sweet incentive for Prime members – if you order any of these Windows 11 machines, you'll receive AU$100 of store credit to use at a later date.

Normally starting at AU$1,549, Amazon's discount on the base model for Dell's latest Inspiron 14 laptop (with the Intel Core i5 CPU) brings it down to just AU$1,199, which is the lowest price we've come across. For a little more juice under the hood, the Inspiron 14 with the Intel Core i7 is also reduced from its usual AU$1,749 price to just AU$1,449.

Dell Inspiron 14 | i5 or i7 / 8GB / 512GB | from AU$1,199 + AU$100 credit on Amazon Dell Inspiron 14 | i5 or i7 / 8GB / 512GB | from AU$1,199 + AU$100 credit on Amazon (save up to AU$350) The 14-inch Dell Inspiron is a versatile and compact laptop housing enough power for everyday users and even some casual gaming. The base model offers an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a solid 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For a little more power, the Intel Core i7 model is reduced to just AU$1,449 as well. Prime members purchasing either Dell Inspiron 14 configuration can also score an additional AU$100 Amazon credit.

For those looking for a little more flexibility, the 14-inch Inspiron also comes in a 2-in-1 form factor, and Amazon has reduced this unit as well – normally AU$2,049, you can snatch this model up for just AU$1,499.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,049 AU$1,499 + AU$100 credit on Amazon (save AU$550) If you're keen on the sleek performance of the above laptop but wouldn't mind a convertible that can double as a tablet, then this 2-in-1 model is for you. Its 14-inch touch display can flip around into a variety of configurations, and the laptop has some powerful innards thanks to its 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Prime members purchasing this Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 can also score an additional AU$100 Amazon credit.

